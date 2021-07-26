Arts centre announces reopening after Covid-forced hibernation

Published: 11:28 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM July 26, 2021

Wymondham Arts Centre runs at Becket's Chapel in the town. - Credit: Archant

A popular Norfolk arts centre has announced its return after almost two years away.

Wymondham Arts Centre cancelled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is yet to welcome visitors this year.

But its organisers have now announced it will be opening its doors to the public again with a full season of exhibitions on show in a truncated timeline.

After opening on Tuesday, July 27, exhibitions will feature watercolour and Bob Coe’s Flower Forms, and following exhibitions are focusing on Broadland’s nature, textile crafts, collagraph prints, and decorative metalwork, featuring a range of local artists.

The centre will also be hosting the Wymondham Art Society Annual Art Show of Canvas and Paint in September as well as the Norfolk Makers Craft Show in October.

The centre will be open from 11am to 3pm Tuesday to Sunday until November 7.