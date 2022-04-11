Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > Lifestyle >

Town's former high street shop and home for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:05 PM April 11, 2022
PROP High Street Attleborough

A former shop on Attleborough high street is for sale - Credit: Brown&Co

A former shop with "development potential" is on the market in Attleborough with the price available upon application.

Corner House, between High Street and Hargham Road, includes two-period buildings. The two were linked and reconfigured into a shop, formerly called Threshers.

The property offers 4,000 square feet and has an open-plan shop area and accommodation with three rooms on the ground floor and six upstairs.

At the rear is a store of 740 square feet as well as a yard surfaced with concrete.

PROP High Street Attleborough

The property was originally two houses that were made into one shop and accommodation - Credit: Brown&Co

The property has been boarded up for a number of years and is in poor condition.

Andrew Haigh, part of the commercial agency team at Brown&Co, said: “The site previously had planning permission from Breckland Council for the demolition of the shop and flat over, retention of the façade and building of 11 flats with bike and bin storage and landscaping.

“This permission has however lapsed. We expect the conservation officer will again want to retain the façade however we consider this could be challenged depending on the merits of what is being proposed.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
  2. 2 New 18-mile Norfolk Trail connecting Wymondham to Norwich added to network
  3. 3 Multiple vehicles damaged during incident in Wymondham
  1. 4 Town's former high street shop and home for sale
  2. 5 Obituary: Long-serving teacher dies unexpectedly aged 78
  3. 6 Artist backs appeal to restore railway signal box
  4. 7 Chocolate producer recalls products over salmonella fears ahead of Easter
  5. 8 'I'm glad I spoke out', says victim of harassment from ex-partner
  6. 9 Man arrested over town councillor shooting still under investigation
  7. 10 Father expresses heartfelt thanks to charity after death of baby son

PROPERTY FACTS

High Street, Attleborough

Price available upon application

Brown&Co, 07989 999570, www.brown-co.com

Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to a blaze in Park Lane, Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News

Fire crews called to tackle blaze at property with person trapped inside

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A11 blocked after crash in Wymondham

Norfolk Live News

Car drives off road into ditch causing delay to travel on A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
One of the team of managers at Rocklands Community Shop, Paul Monk and one of the shop's volunteers Tricia East.

Shop run by volunteers provides essential 'hotspot' for community

Sarah Hussain

person
Eloise Sharpe, 14, with her Little Miss cake.

Wish comes true for 14-year-old after 'enduring so much'

Sarah Hussain

person