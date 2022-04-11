Town's former high street shop and home for sale
- Credit: Brown&Co
A former shop with "development potential" is on the market in Attleborough with the price available upon application.
Corner House, between High Street and Hargham Road, includes two-period buildings. The two were linked and reconfigured into a shop, formerly called Threshers.
The property offers 4,000 square feet and has an open-plan shop area and accommodation with three rooms on the ground floor and six upstairs.
At the rear is a store of 740 square feet as well as a yard surfaced with concrete.
The property has been boarded up for a number of years and is in poor condition.
Andrew Haigh, part of the commercial agency team at Brown&Co, said: “The site previously had planning permission from Breckland Council for the demolition of the shop and flat over, retention of the façade and building of 11 flats with bike and bin storage and landscaping.
“This permission has however lapsed. We expect the conservation officer will again want to retain the façade however we consider this could be challenged depending on the merits of what is being proposed.”
PROPERTY FACTS
High Street, Attleborough
Price available upon application
Brown&Co, 07989 999570, www.brown-co.com