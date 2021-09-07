Gallery
Take a trip down memory lane to Wymondham College in the 1960s
- Credit: Archant Library
Today we are winding back the clock and visiting Wymondham College in the 1960s – a period of growth and development in the school's early days.
The site had been a 9-hole golf course in the village of Morley until 1943. It became a hospital for the US Air Force until 1945 and then a training camp for the Royal Norfolk Regiment.
Pioneering youngsters first stepped into Wymondham College in 1951 when a pilot course of 60 children, aged 12 and 13, began a new chapter at their new school - and home.
In the 1960s the school upgraded and modernised its facilities to accommodate a larger student population.
Dormitories and classrooms in Second World War Nissen huts, heated by a single heated water pipe down one side, were joined by dedicated boarding houses, a new sports complex and more shared communal spaces.
You may also want to watch:
Please enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive of Wymondham College in the 1960s.
For more nostalgic content like this subscribe to our Through the Decades newsletter by clicking here.
Most Read
- 1 Take a trip down memory lane to Wymondham College in the 1960s
- 2 Driver sped at 110mph during police chase, court hears
- 3 Talented baker sets up shop creating handcrafted cakes in Attleborough
- 4 Parts of Norfolk could be as hot as Ibiza this week
- 5 Major family music festival with '90s feel' launching at Norfolk estate
- 6 Former granary in Norfolk's 'Little London' is for sale as a modern home
- 7 Which is best: income protection or critical illness insurance?
- 8 Long delays following A11 crash near Thickthorn
- 9 Food hygiene rating at kebab shop jumps from 1 to 5 stars
- 10 Breckland bin collectors 'furious' over 'insulting' pay offer