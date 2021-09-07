Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Take a trip down memory lane to Wymondham College in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Published: 6:30 AM September 7, 2021   
Hands raised to answer one of the teachers at Wymondham College in 1965.

Hands raised to answer one of the teachers at Wymondham College. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Today we are winding back the clock and visiting Wymondham College in the 1960s – a period of growth and development in the school's early days.

The site had been a 9-hole golf course in the village of Morley until 1943. It became a hospital for the US Air Force until 1945 and then a training camp for the Royal Norfolk Regiment.

Boys in a science lab at Wymondham College, Norfolk on May 11, 1966.

Boys in a science lab at Wymondham College, Norfolk. Date: May 11, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

One of the main buildings at Wymondham College in 1965.

One of the main buildings at Wymondham College. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

The girls engineering course at Wymondham College, Norfolk in 1966.

The girls engineering course at Wymondham College, Norfolk. Date: December 6, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

The new single storey courses block at Wymondham College in Norfolk 1964

An exterior view of the new single-storey courses block at Wymondham College, Norfolk. Date: April 24,1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Pioneering youngsters first stepped into Wymondham College in 1951 when a pilot course of 60 children, aged 12 and 13, began a new chapter at their new school - and home. 

In the 1960s the school upgraded and modernised its facilities to accommodate a larger student population.

Wymondham College students enjoying a ball game in the sports hall in 1963

Wymondham College students enjoying a ball game in the sports hall and exercises in the Swedish gymnasium of the new physical education block which, with halls of residence, was being opened by the Minister of Education Sir Edward Boyle at Wymondham College the next day. Date: November 12, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

A glimpse inside the Wymondham College student club room in 1963. 

A glimpse inside the Wymondham College student club room. Date November 12, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

The new swimming pool at Wymondham College, Norfolk in 1963.

The new swimming pool at Wymondham College, Norfolk was 60ft long and 30ft wide. Date: November 12, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Dormitories and classrooms in Second World War Nissen huts, heated by a single heated water pipe down one side, were joined by dedicated boarding houses, a new sports complex and more shared communal spaces. 

You may also want to watch:

Please enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive of Wymondham College in the 1960s.

Students from Wymondham College in Norfolk play Twelfth Night in December 1966. 

Students from Wymondham College in Norfolk play Twelfth Night. Date: December 6, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Old archive photo of building at Wymondham College, Norfolk in 1965.

Old archive photo of building at Wymondham College, Norfolk. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Students learn how to trampoline in the Wymondham College large sports hall in 1963.

Students learn how to trampoline in the Wymondham College large sports hall or "barn gym". Date: November 12, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

An exterior view of the physical education building at Wymondham College, Norfolk in 1965.

An exterior view of the physical education building at Wymondham College, Norfolk. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

PE lesson where students learn to play cricket in Wymondham College sports hall in 1965.

PE lesson underway where students learn to play cricket in Wymondham College sports hall. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Wymondham college dress rehearsal performing Twelth Night on December 6 1966.

Wymondham College dress rehearsal performing Twelth Night. Date: December 6, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

The new Wymondham College sports hall in 1965.

The new Wymondham College sports hall. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Inside Wymondham College, Norfolk in 1965.

Inside Wymondham College, Norfolk. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Inside one of the Wymondham College classrooms in 1965.

Inside one of the Wymondham College classrooms. Date: May 10, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

