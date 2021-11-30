Award-winning Norfolk historian shares images of historic market town

The people of Wymondham gathered last month to watch as the town’s “ambassador” was presented with a Civic Award… a proud day for Philip Yaxley, his family and friends.

Over the years he has written books and articles for our newspapers, helped to bring the cinema back to the town, and for 54 years has been a member of the Wymondham Heritage Society.

And so much more… not to mention table tennis and cricket!

Some of the Wymondham Railway staff in 1906. Philip’s dad is the boy sitting on the right on the platform towards the milk churns. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

Patriotic crowds await King Edward VII in 1909. He passed through the town in two minutes! - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

A brilliant historian Wymondham-born Philip went to Browick Road Junior School and then Thetford Grammar School before joining Norwich Union.

Now in his 80s he has selected some of his favourite photographs from his vast collection to share with our readers.

Across Norfolk we are fortunate to have some wonderful market towns, large and small, from Diss to King’s Lynn and from Downham Market to Great Yarmouth.

A serene view of the abbey across the meadows from Lady's Lane from a postcard used in 1939. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

Our towns all have great stories to tell and while times have changed, and continue to do so, it is important to remember times gone by.

As we grow older we can look back and appreciate them and their history.

Gus Lee was famous for his billposters and this was on Avenue Road, Wymondham, in around 1930. In 1963 a police station was built on the site where there are now houses. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

A print from a railway carriage compartment (L.N.E.R 1945) from a watercolour by Leonard Squirrell. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

The schools, the churches, shops, the places to work, the factories? And of course our friends and what we got up to. Well, we were young and carefree!

If you have photographs of where you grew up and would like to share them with our readers drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.



