Award-winning Norfolk historian shares images of historic market town
- Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection
The people of Wymondham gathered last month to watch as the town’s “ambassador” was presented with a Civic Award… a proud day for Philip Yaxley, his family and friends.
Over the years he has written books and articles for our newspapers, helped to bring the cinema back to the town, and for 54 years has been a member of the Wymondham Heritage Society.
And so much more… not to mention table tennis and cricket!
A brilliant historian Wymondham-born Philip went to Browick Road Junior School and then Thetford Grammar School before joining Norwich Union.
Now in his 80s he has selected some of his favourite photographs from his vast collection to share with our readers.
Across Norfolk we are fortunate to have some wonderful market towns, large and small, from Diss to King’s Lynn and from Downham Market to Great Yarmouth.
Our towns all have great stories to tell and while times have changed, and continue to do so, it is important to remember times gone by.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
- 2 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
- 3 Two men suffer life-changing injuries in Old Buckenham crash
- 4 Air ambulance called to crash at Old Buckenham
- 5 Award-winning Norfolk historian shares images of historic market town
- 6 Decision delayed on changes at South Norfolk equestrian centre
- 7 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
- 8 New rules introduced today in bid to stop Omicron spread
- 9 A11 northbound closed following crash near Attleborough
- 10 How Attleborough's 4,000 homes scheme is being speeded up
As we grow older we can look back and appreciate them and their history.
The schools, the churches, shops, the places to work, the factories? And of course our friends and what we got up to. Well, we were young and carefree!
If you have photographs of where you grew up and would like to share them with our readers drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.