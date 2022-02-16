Look back at life in the 1980s for a Norfolk market town

Gallery

Can you recognise any of these Wymondham Girls Guides on September 28, 1985? - Credit: Archant Library

The 1980s was a time of oversized mobile phones and even larger shoulder pads.

Domestic politics polarised the country, industrial upheaval shook the workforce and the Cold War loomed large in the national consciousness.

But today we are looking a little closer to home and winding back the clock to visit Wymondham in the 1980s.

The view over Wymondham market in 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Scout evacuee day at Wymondham station in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Wymondham shoppers rejoiced when lorries were banned from the town centre in 1989. Date: September 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

Whether you recall gazing at the confectionery aisle in Woolworths or heading to the Regal Cinema with your sweetheart, we hope these old photos from our archive bring back fond memories from days gone by.

Wymondham market on September 23, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Re-enactment of the Second World War in Wymondham, on September 2, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Customers looking at Christmas confectionery in Woolworths at Wymondham on December 3, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Looking across the platforms at Wymondham station in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Members of the Wymondham 18 plus group on October 20, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Sheep shearing at Wymondham on August 9, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Wymondham Society at the Green Dragon pub with Philip Yaxley on December 11, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Crowds enjoy the procession for the Wymondham carnival in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Part of the procession for the Wymondham carnival in 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

The Wymondham carnival queen in 1989 sits on her throne atop a float. - Credit: Archant Library

Aerial view of Wymondham, from the bypass (foreground). Date: September 30, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

A ban on lorries was proposed to free Wymondham's narrow streets from heavy through traffic Dated: February 9, 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

View from Wymondham Market Place Dated: March 21, 1988 - Credit: Archant Library

A view of Wymondham from Market Cross on September 13, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

The view from Market Street towards Market Place at Wymondham on March 21, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library



